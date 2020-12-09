Riverdale's students are thisclose to making it to the end of senior year (prom! graduation!), but it won't be easy to get there.

The CW has released a trailer teasing the start of Season 5, which still takes place in high school (after the first three, the series will jump ahead seven years, according to series star Lili Reinhart). It features plenty of drama, those creepy video tapes from the Voyeur, and so much more.

In case you forgot how Season 4 ended, Betty (Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) discovered yet another disturbing videotape, this one of people dressed up in masks of the students "killing" a person in a mask of the principal they managed to take down. (Mr. Honey was off to work at Stonewall Prep.) And that's not the only tape out there, as you can see in the promo below.

There's also some personal drama to cover. Betty and Archie (KJ Apa) kissed then met in secret before she put an end to whatever was between them; both returned to their significant others, Jughead for Betty and Veronica (Camila Mendes) for Archie. But now Veronica knows "something happened," though we don't know who she tells this to. We'll have to wait and see how that plays out before the time jump — and what it means for what's to come.

Plus, there are punches thrown, more masks, someone hanging (?!), and Betty with a gun.

Riverdale, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, January 20, 8/7c, The CW