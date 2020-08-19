'Riverdale' Season 5 Time Jump Revealed — Plus, a First Look at Prom (PHOTO)

Riverdale may just be in pre-production for Season 5, but we're already getting teases of what to expect when the series returns to The CW (scheduled for 2021).

We already know there's going to be a time jump, and Lili Reinhart (who plays Betty Cooper) revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon how long it will be. After finishing filming the premiere and two other high school-set episodes, "we're doing a, I believe, seven-year time jump," she said, adding, "I think it'll be nice to play an adult."

Like other shows due to the shutdown, Riverdale ended its last season early, with the students' prom and graduation episodes still to air. The premiere will feature the dance, and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a first look at the night on Instagram Tuesday.

"Couldn't resist a sneak peek at Prom Night (our first episode back) with these two beautiful ladies! Rest assured, ALL the queens will reigning SUPREMELY next season!" he wrote in the caption alongside a photo of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) smiling. Hopefully all of Prom Night will be fun for this couple! (Chances are something will happen at some point considering this is a town with serial killers, organ-harvesting cults, and lots of relationship drama.)

When Season 4 ended with the last completed episode, Betty and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) discovered another voyeur tape, this one of people wearing masks of them and their friends while killing someone in a Mr. Honey mask. It was quite the disturbing reenactment of Jughead's story (before a rewrite) of the teens getting revenge on their principal. And what Jughead, along with Archie Andrews' (KJ Apa) girlfriend Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), still don't know is their significant others had kissed, so that drama may very well play out during prom.

If it does, maybe "Choni" will be able to enjoy their night. Whatever happens, fans should expect to see much more of Toni in Season 5. After Morgan shared on social media that she was "tired" of Black characters "being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads," Aguirre-Sacasa responded by saying they'd "do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color." Morgan recurred in Season 2 and was promoted to series regular in Season 3.

Riverdale, Season 5, 2021, The CW