Superman is getting an upgrade.

Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent will sport a new suit for the latest addition to the Arrowerse, Superman & Lois — premiering Tuesday, February 23 after The Flash) — and the CW has released the first look.

"Just as this suit is unique and set apart from the ones that preceded it, the story we're telling about Clark/Superman at this point in his life is unique and something we've never seen before," Hoechlin said in a statement.

He added that "it's always interesting to me when I'm asked how I feel about 'my new suit,' because I've always felt that the suit doesn't belong to me; it belongs to everyone that finds some kind of meaning in that suit, in the symbol on the chest. I just happen to be the one wearing it."

The costume was designed by Laura Jean Shannon and built by her LA-based Supersuits team with Creative Character Engineering.

"We got Superman into some custom athletic inspired Super-Boots as a 'jumping off point' and focused on a new neckline and cape to maximize the billowing and movement we all love to see in the books and films that have defined this character for generations," Shannon explained. "A streamlined muscle structure and updated paint job combined with some dynamic design lines and a sculpted armored belt all took his established custom fabric into a new direction."

Hoechlin — who stars alongside Elizabeth Tulloch (as Lois Lane) — has already worn a Superman suit as Clark Kent across the Arrowverse — he first showed up in Supergirl Season 2 — but "that suit just wasn't built to sustain a series," executive producer Todd Helbing said during the DC FanDome panel in September.

Superman & Lois follow the titular characters as they deal with being working parents and raising two sons, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), who could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers. They return to Smallville to handle Kent family business and run into Clark's first love and loan officer, Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui), and her husband, Fire Chief Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez). But then a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks) shows up. Inde Navarrette plays Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter Sarah, while Dylan Walsh plays Lois' father, General Samuel Lane.

Superman & Lois, Series Premiere, Tuesday, February 23, 9/8c, The CW