‘Line of Fire’ Ordered to Series: Peter Krause Stars in Jenna Bush Hager’s New Show

NBC is cementing its 2026-2027 season lineup, and that includes four series orders on Friday, May 8.

The network has picked up two dramas, Line of Fire starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis and The Rockford Files with David Boreanaz in the reboot, and two comedies, Newlyweds with Tea Leoni and Tim Daly and Sunset P.I. with Jake Johnson.

Read on for everything we know about Line of Fire, which brings Krause back to TV after his 9-1-1 exit in 2025.

When will Line of Fire premiere?

So far, we only know that it will air as part of NBC’s 2026-2027 season. It has not yet been revealed if it will be part of the fall — meaning a premiere date in September or October — or midseason — January or later — lineup. That news should come soon, however, as networks reveal their schedules for the following season in mid-May. If it is part of the fall season, we should also have a day and time then.

What is Line of Fire about?

According to NBC’s official description, “A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.”

Who’s in the Line of Fire cast?

The drama stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O’Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett.

Writer Josh Safran executive produces with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. Director Rebecca Thomas also executive produces the pilot. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Is there a Line of Fire trailer?

Not yet! But keep checking back for updates.

Line of Fire, Series Premiere, TBA, NBC