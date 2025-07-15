12 TV & Film Supermans, Ranked

Dan Clarendon
Comments
George Reeves as Superman in 'Adventures of Superman,' David Corenswet as Superman in 'Superman' (2025), and Tom Welling as Clark Kent in 'Smallville'
Everett Collection, Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection, Sergei Bachlakov/Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection

It’s bird! It’s a plane! It’s another tall, dark-haired, white, male actor playing Superman! David Corenswet is the latest actor to don the superhero’s cape on screen, and though he and his predecessors certainly have the stereotypical Superman look, their performances are not so similar. With Superman now in theaters, we’re ranking nearly a dozen on-screen portrayals of the Last Son of Krypton.

(And note that we’re focusing only on the depictions of Superman — not the actors’ real-life personalities or any political leanings that don’t strike us as “truth, justice, and the American way”!)

Nicolas Cage as Superman in 'The Flash' (2023)
Warner Bros. Pictures

12. Nicolas Cage, The Flash

After Cage’s Superman Lives film project faltered in the 1990s, fans finally got to see the actor as Superman in a cameo in 2023’s The Flash, but only through unconvincing de-aging CGI that didn’t even depict the scene Cage thought he was shooting.

John Newton and Gerard Christopher as Superboy in 'Superboy'
Everett Collection

10. John Newton & Gerard Christopher, Superboy (tie)

Newton played young Clark Kent in the first season of this syndicated series, followed by Christopher for the next three. Neither performance was super — Newton’s was stiff, Christopher’s was hammy — but at least both were better than the show’s VFX!

Dean Cain as Superman in 'Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman'
Warner Bros. Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

9. Dean Cain, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

True to its title, Lois & Clark was best when it focused on the repartee between the two title Daily Planet employees. But Cain’s performance in Superman’s spandex leans a little too smarmy-surfer-dude for our sensibilities.

Brandon Routh as Superman in 'Superman Returns'
Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection

8. Brandon Routh, Superman Returns

Routh has comedy chops (see: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), but the mid-2000s attempt to revive Superman on the big screen didn’t serve his talents. Superman Returns gave the title character little personality and treated him like a handsome prop in his own story.

Kirk Alyn as Superman in 'Superman' (1948)
Everett Collection

7. Kirk Alyn, Superman (1948) & Atom Man vs. Superman

Starring in the 1948 Superman film serial and its 1950 sequel — the superhero’s first live-action portrayals — Alyn gave an animated performance, even when he wasn’t literally animated. (A cartoon version of the superhero did the flying.)

Henry Cavill as Superman in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'
Clay Enos/Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection

6. Henry Cavill, DC Extended Universe

Starting with 2013’s Man of Steel, Cavill gave his to the DC Extended Universe, as his Superman is lionized, vilified, killed, and resurrected across an increasingly messy anthology beset by alternate cuts and CGI-enabled cameos. We wish we could have seen Cavill play the hero in a more cohesive story.

Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent in 'Superman & Lois'
Dean Buscher/The CW/Courtesy: Everett Collection

5. Tyler Hoechlin, Superman & Lois and Arrowverse TV shows

After Smallville, The CW returned to Clark Kent’s home life with Superman & Lois and, in a surprising twist for a teen-centric network, depicted older versions of the title characters. Here we have Clark and Lois as parents, and Hoechlin excelled in the part of superhero struggling with fatherhood.

George Reeves as Superman in 'Adventures of Superman'
Everett Collection

4. George Reeves, Adventures of Superman

The first actor to play Superman on television, Reeves actually sold the illusion that Clark Kent and the Kryptonian hero were not one and the same. As Clark, Reeves was polite and unassuming. As Superman, he cut a strong-jawed hero figure.

Tom Welling as Clark Kent in 'Smallville'
Sergei Bachlakov/Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection

3. Tom Welling, Smallville

Welling spent 10 seasons in his role as a young Clark Kent on this teen drama-turned-superhero adventure series, only donning the character’s tights in the series finale. The actor certainly had the looks — he was a model, after all — but had us hooked with his performance of a man not at ease with his super fate.

David Corenswet as Superman in 'Superman' (2025)
Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection

2. David Corenswet, Superman (2025)

Superman marks the Big Bang of a rebooted DC Universe, and its sole big-screen star so far is shining bright. Corenswet takes flight in a bright, bold new story that honors the Superman comic books, sheds the moral and cinematic grayness of the DCEU, and centers the character’s idealistic core.

Christopher Reeve as Superman in 'Superman' (1978)
Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection

1. Christopher Reeve, Superman (1978) and sequels

The superhero finally got a blockbuster around the time of his 40th anniversary, and for our money, Reeve’s performance is still the definitive depiction of the character, one that had us believing a man can fly. Reeve’s Superman is dashing, daring, and even witty — everything we’d want from the Man of Steel.

Adventures of Superman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Justice League (2017)

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

Man of Steel

Smallville

Superboy

Supergirl (2015)

Superman (1948)

Superman (1978)

Superman (2025)

Superman & Lois

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

The Flash (2023)

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Brandon Routh

Christopher Reeve

David Corenswet

Dean Cain

George Reeves

Gerard Christopher

Henry Cavill

John Newton

Kirk Alyn

Nicolas Cage

Tom Welling

Tyler Hoechlin




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Fall 2025 TV Premiere Dates: Full Schedule for New & Returning Shows
Wheel puzzle
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Fails to Win Mercedes After Ryan Seacrest Gets ‘Manhandled’
Joy Taylor attends the special screening of
3
Joy Taylor Axed From Fox Sports Months After Lawsuit & Controversy
Chip and Joanna Gaines; Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs and sons Ethan and Lucas on Season 1 of Magnolia Network's 'Back to the Frontier.'
4
Why Chip & Joanna Gaines’ New Show Is Getting Backlash From Christians
Juliana Aidén Martinez as Det. Kate Silva — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 26
5
Has ‘FBI’ Cast Scola’s New Permanent Partner for Season 8?