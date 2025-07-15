It’s bird! It’s a plane! It’s another tall, dark-haired, white, male actor playing Superman! David Corenswet is the latest actor to don the superhero’s cape on screen, and though he and his predecessors certainly have the stereotypical Superman look, their performances are not so similar. With Superman now in theaters, we’re ranking nearly a dozen on-screen portrayals of the Last Son of Krypton.

(And note that we’re focusing only on the depictions of Superman — not the actors’ real-life personalities or any political leanings that don’t strike us as “truth, justice, and the American way”!)