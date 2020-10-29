CW Midseason 2021: 'Batwoman,' 'The Flash,' 'Walker' & More Premiere Dates

Some of your favorite DC superheroes will be back on your screens before you know it.

The CW unveiled its premiere dates for the new season beginning in January 2021 on Thursday. Not only do we now know when Javicia Leslie will make her debut as Ryan Wilder and the new Batwoman, but we also know when Jared Padalecki will return to the CW after Supernatural wraps on November 19 in his new series, Walker, other fan-faves like All American and Riverdale return, and Superman & Lois officially join the Arrowverse.

Plus, the CW has acquired the Canadian supernatural drama Trickster, based on Eden Robinson's best-selling novel following Jared (Joel Oulette), "an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water, but when he starts seeing strange things — talking ravens, doppelgängers, skin monsters — his already chaotic life is turned upside down." It also stars Crystle Lightning, Kalani Queypo, Anna Lambe, Joel Thomas Hynes, Craig Lauzon, Gail Maurice, and Georgina Lightning.

Premiere dates have not yet been announced for Supergirl (its final season), Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico, The Republic of Sarah, or Kung Fu.

Check out the CW's 2021 schedule below.

Friday, January 8

8:00 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Cycle 9 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Encore Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season Premiere)

Sunday, January 10

8:00 p.m.: Critics Choice Super Awards (Two-Hour Special Event)

Tuesday, January 12

8:00 p.m.: Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Two Sentence Horror Stories (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Trickster (U.S. Series Premiere)

Sunday, January 17

8:00 p.m.: Batwoman (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: TBD

Monday, January 18

8:00 p.m.: All American (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: TBD

Wednesday, January 20

8:00 p.m.: Riverdale (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Nancy Drew (Season Premiere)

Thursday, January 21

8:00 p.m.: Walker (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Legacies (Season Premiere)

Sunday, January 24

8:00 p.m.: Batwoman (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Charmed (Season Premiere)

Monday, February 8

8:00 p.m.: All American (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Black Lightning (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, February 23

8:00 p.m.: The Flash (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Superman & Lois (Series Premiere)