What To Know Lauren Koslow will step in as Jill Abbott on The Young and the Restless, temporarily filling in for Jess Walton.

Koslow’s return to Y&R is a full-circle moment, as her early career began on the show.

Koslow is currently playing Kate Roberts on Days of Our Lives.

Lauren Koslow (Kate Roberts, Days of Our Lives) is returning to The Young and the Restless for a brief stint as Jill Abbott, temporarily filling in for Jess Walton, TV Insider can report exclusively.

Due to a scheduling conflict, Walton — who lives in Oregon — was unable to travel to Los Angeles for an upcoming story arc, prompting the soap to call on Koslow.

The casting marks a full-circle moment for Koslow, whose first major acting break came on Y&R. In 1984, then-producer Ed Scott spotted her in an acting class, leading to an audition for the role of Lindsey Wells. In a bit of soap symmetry, one of Koslow’s primary scene partners was Brenda Dickson, who played Jill at the time.

“She was kind of my nemesis on that show to a degree,” recalled Koslow during a 2019 appearance on the Dishing with Digest podcast.

In the same interview, Koslow reflected on the long-standing connection between DAYS and Y&R. William J. Bell, cocreator of Y&R, previously served as head writer for DAYS before launching his new soap in 1973. “There was this kind of history of a crossover between the two shows,” Koslow pointed out. “It’s pretty fascinating.”

Koslow’s time at Y&R proved life-changing both professionally and personally. While working on the soap, she met makeup artist Nick Schillace, whom she married in 1987. The couple later welcomed two children, Zachariah and Millikate. Looking back on her 1986 exit from the series, Koslow shared on the podcast, “I was written out…. It broke my heart.”

But Koslow remained firmly in the Bell soap universe. In 1987, she joined the launch of Bell’s new show, The Bold and the Beautiful as Margo Lynley, a role she played until 1992. In 1996, she was cast on Days of Our Lives as Kate Roberts, replacing Deborah Adair, and has remained a key presence on the series ever since.

Walton, meanwhile, has long been synonymous with Jill Abbott. After appearing in primetime series such as Kojak and Gunsmoke, she began her daytime career in 1984 on Capitol as Kelly Harper. When that soap ended in 1987, Walton moved across the hall to Y&R, taking over the role of Jill from Dickson.

The recast proved hugely successful, earning Walton Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1991 and Outstanding Lead Actress in 1997.

Since relocating to Oregon in 2011, Walton has continued to return for short runs, including remote video appearances.

“We’re extremely grateful to Lauren Koslow for returning to her Y&R roots and temporarily stepping into the role of Jill,” said Y&R executive producer Sally McDonald and head writer Josh Griffith in a joint statement to TV Insider. “We want to extend our sincere thanks to [executive producer] Ken Corday and [co-executive producer] Noel Maxam at Days of Our Lives and Peacock. Their support embodies the collaborative spirit of the daytime television community.”

That collaborative spirit has also been evident in recent months, with Stacy Haiduk currently pulling double duty on both soaps, playing Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks on DAYS and Patty Williams on Y&R.

McDonald and Griffith emphasized that Walton remains an integral part of the soap’s future. “Jess Walton is an enduring cornerstone of Y&R. We look forward to welcoming her back to Genoa City as her schedule permits and celebrating her extraordinary 40th anniversary as the iconic Jill Abbott,” they added in the statement.

While Koslow is currently filming in Genoa City, her return to Y&R hasn’t impacted her standing in Salem, where she is taping regularly. “DAYS is happy to be able to share Lauren with Y&R, and this does not affect her status with the show in any way,” a spokesperson for the Peacock soap told TV Insider.

Koslow’s Y&R return begins Thursday, June 25.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS