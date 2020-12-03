'Superstore' to End With Season 6 on NBC

NBC's primetime lineup is saying goodbye to one of its funniest comedies.

Superstore will end after its current, and sixth, season, bringing it to a total of 113 episodes, the network announced December 3. After its winter hiatus, the comedy returns on Thursday, January 14, at 8:30/7:30c with its last 11 episodes. The series finale will air in the spring.

"We're thankful most of all to the viewers who've stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way)," executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green said in a statement. "We'll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve."

The critically acclaimed comedy has examined topical issues such as health care, immigration, unionization, and the plight of the retail worker since its premiere in 2015. News of the show ending comes after America Ferrera's farewell at the beginning of the season (postponed from the spring, due to the pandemic affecting production). But will she be back this spring for the final episode? It seems possible, given that in her wrap video, she said, "I hope to be back and to get to see you before it's all done."

Superstore is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.

Superstore, Midseason Return, January 14, 8:30/7:30c, NBC