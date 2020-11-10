Will America Ferrera Return to 'Superstore'?

Superstore has bid farewell to America Ferrera and her character, Amy ... for now?

NBC posted a video of the actress' series wrap, and in her speech to the cast and crew, she shared what the NBC comedy has meant to her and gave fans hope of a future return. After joking that she changed her mind about leaving, Ferrera called her time with the cast and crew "so amazing."

"It's been such an anchor in my life, a place that I felt so supported and so loved by all of you. I feel like I have grown so much — as a person, as a producer, as a director, as an actor — and coming here every single day has just been a gift, and I haven't taken a moment of it for granted," she said. "I'm so grateful. Thank you, all of you, and I hope to be back and to get to see you before it's all done."

🎬 That's a wrap on @AmericaFerrera. 🎬 Wishing her a heavenly time on her next adventure. pic.twitter.com/wfUxMA9eVe — Superstore (@NBCSuperstore) November 9, 2020

That echoes what co-showrunner Jonathan Green told TV Insider after her last episode (for now?). "America is leaving the show on the best possible terms and we all love her and love working with her," he said. "[Seeing her again] is a possibility for the future."

The door is also open for Amy to reunite with Jonah (Ben Feldman); they broke up and she moved to California alone. "They're not completely shutting that door forever because so much of it is about the timing of where they are and what they want, and how certain they are," Green said.

But for now, the 100th episode could very well be the last time fans see Ferrera and Amy.

