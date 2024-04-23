Terry Carter Dies: ‘Battlestar Galactica’ & ‘McCloud’ Star Was 95

Terry Carter, best known for his roles in the original Battlestar Galactica, McCloud, and Foxy Brown, has died. The actor was 95 years old.

Carter’s death was confirmed by his son in The New York Times, but no cause of death has been revealed at this time.

A Brooklyn, New York, native, Carter will be remembered for his decades-long career in which he broke the color barrier with plenty of milestone roles. Carter became one of the first Black actors to be a series regular on a TV sitcom with his role as Private Sugarman on The Phil Silvers Show, on which he appeared in 92 episodes from the year 1955 to 1959.

In Battlestar Galactica, Carter was known for his role as Colonel Tigh in the film and original television series. Meanwhile, Carter also made a name for himself with his portrayal of Sgt. Joe Broadhurst in McCloud. Additionally, he featured as Michael Anderson alongside Pam Grier‘s titular Foxy Brown.

When it came to his first major role, Carter got his start in the TV movie Company of Killers, in which he played Max Jaffie. Carter’s other roles included episode stints in hits like The Jeffersons, The Most Deadly Game, Falcon Crest, Dr. Kildare, Mr. Belvedere, and The Highwayman among others.

Outside of his scripted onscreen roles, Carter was credited with becoming New England’s first Black TV anchor and newscaster, reporting for WBZ-TV Eyewitness News in Boston. There, he serves as the station’s drama and movie critic from 1965 to 1968.

Throughout his career, Carter was nominated for one Primetime Emmy, earning a nod for Outstanding Informational Special for his work on American Masters. The installment, “A Duke Named Ellington,” was directed and executive produced by Carter.

Carter is survived by his wife Etaferhu Zenebe-DeCoste, two children, a granddaughter, and cousins.