'The Masked Dancer' Trailer Shows a Contestant Fall (VIDEO)

Just because The Masked Singer's fourth season is ending soon doesn't mean you won't hear "take it off!" on Fox for a while.

That is very much part of The Masked Dancer (special premiere on Sunday, December 27, before moving to its usual Wednesday night on January 6), as the trailer shows. The new preview also highlights quite a bit of the celebrities' dancing, including a scary moment where one of them falls in the middle of an aerial move!

It also looks like the panelists — Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green (Singer's Giraffe), and Ashley Tisdale — will be asking the contestants (including Exotic Bird, Tulip, Hammerhead, Cricket, and Disco Ball) questions (and perhaps quite a few, going by Green's comment). What will that mean for their guesses? We're already hearing some of them, including Britney Spears and Fergie, and Tisdale tells one contestant, "you command the stage like a Broadway star."

Watch the trailer below for more.

Hosted by Craig Robinson, The Masked Dancer sees costumed celebrities joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers for a series of dances together, in various styles such as hip-hop, salsa, jazz, and tap dancing. The competitors altogether have more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three Broadway show appearances.

The Masked Dancer, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 27, 8/7c, Fox