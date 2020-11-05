'The Masked Dancer': First Look at Tulip, Cricket, Sloth & More (VIDEO)

Get ready to keep guessing who's under a mask this December.

That's when Fox's new show, The Masked Dancer, is set to premiere (the exact date has not yet been announced), and the promo with the first footage promises "shocking surprises," "bigger names," "insane moves," and that "the guessing just got harder."

In the video below, you can get a look at the first costumed characters to be revealed: Tulip, Cricket, Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Sloth, and Zebra. Plus, we're already hearing some of the guesses (Britney Spears, Fergie, and Lionel Richie).

Craig Robinson hosts, with The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong serving as a panelist alongside Brian Austin Green (who was unmasked as Giraffe in Season 4 of Singer), Paula Abdul, and Ashley Tisdale.

In The Masked Dancer, the celebrities are joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers for dances including hip-hop, salsa, jazz, tap, and more. There will be clues in packages, costumes, and routines. The competitors have more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three Broadway show appearances.

The Masked Dancer, Series Premiere, December, Fox