'The Masked Singer' Renewed for Season 5 at Fox

Get ready for more masks! The fourth season of The Masked Singer is almost over, but there's some very good news for fans ahead of its final episodes.

Fox has renewed its hit show for a fifth season, the network announced December 2. It will air in 2021.

See Also 'The Masked Singer's Broccoli on Trying to Disguise His Voice 'I wanted to get out and have some fun,' the unmasked celebrity says of doing the Fox hit.

The news comes the same day as Season 4's semifinals, which will see the Super Six (the top two singers from each group) battling in hopes of making it to the finale. Will Crocodile, Seahorse, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Sun, or Popcorn continue on?

And also coming (mostly) in 2021 is The Masked Dancer, which will see costumed celebrities once again competing, this time in various dance styles. It premieres Sunday, December 27, at 8/7c, before taking over Singer's usual Wednesday, 8/7c slot on January 6.

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of The Masked Singer,” Rob Wade, president, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, said in a statement. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times."

The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon with Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as the panelists. James Breen serves as showrunner and executive produces with Craig Plestis, James Breen, Rosie Seitchik, and Cannon. The series is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox