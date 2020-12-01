'Nancy Drew' Season 2 Trailer Teases a New Mystery & More to Fear (VIDEO)

"Where there's smoke... " or, rather, where there's a mystery, there's Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann).

The crime-solver and her friends are back in Nancy Drew Season 2, fresh off each seeing a death portent (due to the Aglaeca curse), with a new mystery to tackle and even more to be terrified of, as the new trailer released by the CW on December 1 teases.

A woman has been attacked and has no ID or phone, but before she lost consciousness, she said Nancy's name. And there's something written on her hand. "How do you have the bandwidth for another mystery?" George (Leah Lewis) asks her friend.

But even with this new case, it doesn't sound like anyone has forgotten about those terrifying visions at the end of the Season 1 finale. "Death can come to us at any moment," Bess (Maddison Jaizani) says.

There's something else for them to be worried about in the new season as well. "Everybody, stay calm!" Nancy tells the others. "It cannot find us if we're not afraid." But it looks like whatever "it" is does find them on an old, graffiti-covered bus.

Watch the trailer below for more, including a Stephen King shoutout.

Nancy Drew, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 9/8c, The CW