'Outlander's Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish Set 'Men in Kilts' Premiere at Starz

Starz's docuseries Men in Kilts has been teasing fans since earlier this year when the premium channel released its first trailer for the Scotland-based series. After months of waiting, the show featuring Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish finally has a tentative premiere in mind.

In a video shared by Starz and Heughan via social media, the actors preview the arrival of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham and the premiere seems within sight. No exact date has been set, but the program is expected to arrive in early 2021.

This news is likely to satisfy Outlander's rabid fanbase as they continue to endure what's likely to be one of the longest Droughtlanders yet. Filming on the show's previously announced sixth season will also begin next year.

In the meantime, Heughan and McTavish are looking to bring viewers along on one epic adventure. "We know you've probably been trapped in your home for a while now," Heughan addressed viewers in the video message.

.@SamHeughan, @grahammctavish, and one of the most beautiful countries on Earth… now that’s an adventure worth watching. #MenInKilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham premieres early 2021 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/X9ISc1Wkbu — Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham (@MenInKiltsSTARZ) November 30, 2020

"Yes, yes, so why not join us on a roadtrip across Scotland?" followed McTavish.

It's definitely a great time in the making. Don't miss it when Men in Kilts arrives on Starz early next year and keep an eye out for an official start date in the weeks to come.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, Coming Early 2021, Starz