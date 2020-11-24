'The Daily Show's Trevor Noah to Host the Grammys in 2021

CBS is bringing some funny to the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021 as Trevor Noah's been tapped to host the music event.

As host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Noah is used to making viewers laugh, but soon they'll see him take on a new arena. The ceremony is slated to take place Sunday, January 31, 2021, and will air beginning at 8/7c on CBS.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," said Noah of his hosting gig in a statement.

"I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!"

We’re thrilled to welcome @TheDailyShow host, Emmy-winner, and GRAMMY-nominee @TrevorNoah as the host of the 63rd #GRAMMYs! We can’t think of a better person to serve as Master of Ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vbFqPbXfgl — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020

No further details about the show's format have been unveiled at this time, but we can only assume that the ceremony will look a little different from past years as health and safety protocols are taken into consideration. Stay tuned for additional details regarding music's biggest night in the weeks ahead.

63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday, January 31, 2021, 8/7c, CBS