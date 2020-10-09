'Blue Bloods' Season 11 Brings a New Family Member to Sunday Dinner

Look for an extra seat at the Sunday dinner table when Blue Bloods begins its 11th season.

The occupant is a Reagan in all but name. Joe Hill (Will Hochman, The Code) is the just-revealed grandson of police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), by way of Frank's eldest, Joe, an NYPD cop killed on duty. Young Joe, who also wears the badge, was embraced by his newfound family in last season's finale. Now what?

"Is it best for him to have a great-grandfather and a grandfather who were police commissioners, one uncle who's a very famous NYPD detective, another who's an NYPD sergeant and an aunt who is high up in the district attorney's office?" executive producer Kevin Wade has said. "It would completely change how everybody he worked with looked at him and related to him."

Donnie Wahlberg, aka Joe's Uncle Danny, is just happy for the company: "I like having more people at the dinner table."

Blue Bloods, Season 11 Premiere, Fall, CBS