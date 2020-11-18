'Call Me Kat' Preview: Which 'New Girl' Alum Will Show Up in Kat's Cat Cafe?

Mayim Bialik's post-The Big Bang Theory series, Call Me Kat, is a little more than six weeks away from its premiere, but TV Insider has exclusive key art and some big guest star news to whet your appetites.

The comedy, based on the British sitcom Miranda, follows 39-year old single Kat (Bialik), who takes the money her parents had set aside for her wedding and uses it to open a cat cafe. Besides Bialik, the cast includes Swoosie Kurtz (Mike and Molly), Leslie Jordan (The Cool Kids), Cheyenne Jackson (Julie and the Phantoms), Julian Gant (Good Girls), Kyla Pratt (Black Ink Crew: Compton), and Vanessa Lachey (Love Is Blind).

Besides Bialik's stellar supporting cast, the show already has its first noteworthy guest star: Lamorne Morris, whose Woke series on Hulu was just renewed for a second season. In an upcoming episode, Morris will guest star as Daniel, a handsome lawyer who goes toe-to-toe with Randi (Pratt) at the cafe when he doesn’t tip her. The role marks a return to Fox for the actor where he starred on the network's New Girl sitcom from 2011 - 2018.

Here's the key art for Call Me Kat:

Call Me Kat premieres 8/7c on January 3 before moving into its regular time period of Thursdays at 9/8c starting January 7, all on Fox.