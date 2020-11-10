Fox Sets 'Prodigal Son,' 'Last Man Standing,' '9-1-1' & More Winter Premiere Dates

There's drama, masked dancing, and cats coming to Fox this winter.

The network has set premiere dates for Last Man Standing's final season, the returns of The Resident, Prodigal Son, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Hell's Kitchen, and the debuts of The Masked Dancer and Call Me Kat.

It all starts just before the new year, with The Masked Dancer's special premiere on Sunday December 27 (before it moves to Masked Singer's usual Wednesday 8/7c slot on January 6). Then come the comedies, Call Me Kat and Last Man Standing following the NFL on Fox doubleheader on Sunday, January 3, at 8/7c. (They move to Thursdays beginning at 9/8c, on January 7, following Hell's Kitchen's 19th season premiere — in Las Vegas.)

Tim Allen's comedy is jumping ahead to "the near future" in Season 9, and "Mike and his wife, Vanessa (Nancy Travis), will contemplate their own future, including Mike's imminent retirement from his lifelong job at Outdoor Man — and who could be his successor," Fox teases.

Fox is billing the new lineup on Tuesdays this winter, beginning January 12, as "a night of saving lives and solving murders," with Prodigal Son's move from Mondays. Kicking off the night is The Resident, with Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Nic's (Emily VanCamp) wedding, Chastain "transitioning from private to public hospital, Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) bringing his estranged former stepson, elite plastic surgeon Dr. Jake Wong (guest star Conrad Ricamora) in, and Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) continuing to grow closer.

Meanwhile, Prodigal Son Season 2 sees Malcolm Bright's (Tom Payne) "personal life in disarray" after his sister Ainsley (Halston Sage) killed Nicholas Endicott, and he "must 'take care' of her and protect his mother, Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young), from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again."

Monday nights are all about 9-1-1, with the original series kicking off January 18 with a premiere disaster, Athena (Angela Bassett) ready to return to work, and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) preparing for the birth of their baby. Then on 9-1-1: Lone Star, the 126 faces an emergency and the arrival of two new characters, Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) and Owen's (Rob Lowe) ex-wife Gwyneth (Lisa Edelstein).

Check out Fox's winter 2020-2021 premiere dates below. (All times are ET.)

Sunday, December 27

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Dancer (Series Premiere) (Live to all time zones)

Sunday, January 3

8:00 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Series Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Last Man Standing (Final Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Special Time)

9:30 p.m.: Bless the Harts (Special Time)

Wednesday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Dancer (Time Period Premiere)

Thursday, January 7

8:00 p.m.: Hell's Kitchen (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Time Period Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Last Man Standing (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesday, January 12

8:00 p.m.: The Resident (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Prodigal Son (Season Premiere)

Monday, January 18

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season Premiere)