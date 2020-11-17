'The Bachelorette': Tayshia Separates the Boys From the Men (RECAP)

We’re back for week six of The Bachelorette 2020, and it's all about our new leading lady, Tayshia Adams. You were fun, Clare Crawley, but we need to move on.

Tayshia met her group of men last week and formed instant connections with a few (we’re looking at you, Zac C. and Brendan), but only time will tell if those connections last.

With so much to discuss, let’s jump right into Episode 6.

Group Date

We start this week’s episode right off the bat with a group date with Montel, Ivan, Demar, Ben, Chasen, Joe, Ed, and Bennett. The guys are brought to a strange room and introduced to Bachelor Nation royalty — Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon — who tell them they’ll be competing in the “Grown Man Challenge.”

Tayshia has been very clear about wanting to find a man to be her husband, not a boy, so this challenge will hopefully separate the group accordingly. Jared and Ashley ask the guys a series of math and spelling questions (which Bennett is terrible at, by the way), and then their strength is put to the test in a tug-of-war challenge.

They’re then asked to make Tayshia “breakfast in bed," and the guys go out of their way to make an impression — AKA they take off their shirts and show off their muscles. The loser of the competition, “The Man Child,” is Ed, who is forced to carry around a baby for the rest of the night. Despite his shaky start, Bennett is declared the winner of the “Grown Man Challenge,” which clearly irritates the rest of the guys.



Alright, now for the night portion of the date. All the guys freshen up except for Bennett, who is still in his robe (cue the eye-roll). Chasen pulls Tayshia away first and some of the guys — Bennett and Ed — aren’t happy about it. Bennett and Ed think Chasen’s a phony who isn’t “here for the right reasons” (we’ve heard that one before). Chasen defends himself, but this really feels like unnecessary drama at this point.

Tayshia finally gets time with Ben, who we haven’t seen much of at all thus far. They have a cute connection, but Ben kind of ruins the moment when he asks Tayshia to kiss her. Dude, don’t ask. Just do it! Despite the awkwardness, Tayshia seems to appreciate Ben. He might be a contender!



Ed decides to approach Tayshia over his issues regarding Chasen. “I’ve heard him say identical things to Clare that he’s been saying about you, using the same adjectives, the same verbiage, the same words,” Ed shares. Tayshia’s clearly thrown off by this accusation and pulls Chasen aside to talk. She asks Chasen if he only wants to be here to get Instagram followers (Tayshia, they all want Instagram followers), but Chasen does his best to defend himself.

When Chasen returns to the group he immediately confronts Ed. The pair squabble like two annoying teenagers, that is until Tayshia rejoins the party to hand out her Group Date rose, which she gives to Ivan.

The Ed vs. Chasen Show



Chasen decides to address the entire group at the cocktail party, asking Ed to bring up his issues to the rest of the guys. The pair argue — again — until Tayshia joins the party. These two have to stop.

Tayshia has another sweet moment with Ben, who clearly makes Tayshia giddy. “I like really like Ben. He’s super sensitive and sweet and there’s definitely chemistry.” She also has great moments with Spencer, Bennett, Joe, and Demar. After pushing through the Clare and Dale show earlier this season, it’s refreshing to see Tayshia connect with so many different guys.

Meanwhile, Tayshia’s still having to deal with the Ed vs. Chasen Show, which doesn’t seem to have an ending. Tayshia pulls Chasen aside again and asks him why he physically confronted Ed the night before. She encourages Chasen to respectfully approach Ed, but Ed’s not interested in a quick fix.

Rose Ceremony

Alright, it’s time for Tayshia’s first Rose Ceremony. After getting to know her guys for a few days, Tayshia decides to send Montel, Jay, and Peter packing. Looks like Chasen and Ed will live to see another week.

Group Date #2

It’s a new week, which means it’s time for another Group Date! Eazy, Brendan, Joe, Jordan, Spencer, Ben, Ed, and — surprise, surprise! — Chasen, are the lucky ones selected and they’re brought to a wrestling ring, so you know stuff’s about to go down.

The group is immediately taught some wrestling moves by a female UFC fighter and a former WWE wrestler. Chris Harrison then comes out to tell the guys that not only will they be wrestling tonight for time with Tayshia, but they’ll be doing it in front of a live audience. Yes, a real audience (following proper COVID-19 protocols, of course).

Former Bachelorette star and current Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams joins Chris to announce the matches while the guys get oiled up. We wish we were joking, but we’re not.

The guys start competing and it looks like it’s all leading up to a massive Ed and Chasen fight, that is until Ed backs out at the last minute. Ed reveals he has a previous injury that he doesn’t want to re-aggravate, which is honestly pretty anti-climatic. But fear not, Noah crashes the Group Date and agrees to fight Chasen instead. Tayshia decides to invite Noah to the evening portion of the date, which clearly irritates the rest of the guys who were actually asked to attend this date.



Noah pulls Tayshia away first and the pair have a good conversation. However, she does ask him to shave his mustache, which all of America will appreciate. Tayshia reconnects with Brendan (who is adorable), Spencer, and Jordan, that is until Noah interrupts and asks Tayshia to shave off his mustache for him!

At the end of the night, Tayshia decides to give the Group Date rose to Noah — who wasn't even supposed to be on this date in the first place. We've only scratched the surface when it comes to the guy's feelings for Noah, so we can't wait to see what happens next week.

