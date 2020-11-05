Bachelor Nation Alums Have a Lot to Say About the Clare-Tayshia 'Bachelorette' Switch-Up

Every season of The Bachelorette claims to be more dramatic than the one before, but we think they’re finally telling the truth.

Last week, Bachelor Nation was left speechless when the world's worst-kept secret was revealed in the sneak peek: Current Bachelorette star Clare Crawley , who fell in love with one of the men (Dale Moss), will be replaced by Tayshia Adams.

It’s unclear whether the producers push Clare out in favor of Tayshia or if Clare makes the decision herself, but needless to say, things are going to get crazy.

As expected, former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars are not taking this news quietly, with many taking to social media and podcasts to share their thoughts on the switch-up. Scroll down to read what alums such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tyler Cameron, and Colton Underwood think of the unusual goings-on.



Kaitlyn Bristowe

The Season 11 Bachelorette star (who's currently on Dancing With the Stars), shared her thoughts on an Instagram Story.

"Holy freaking plot twist of Tayshia becoming the new Bachelorette and Clare apparently found love. I cannot confirm or deny ... but I have thoughts," she shared.

"I love both of these women. I was really excited to watch Clare's journey. But like, that's part of the contract. That's one of the hardest things about going through the show, is you have to take each relationship to the necessary place to really know who your guy is at the end, and I'm just so confused.

"Obviously, I just hope she's happy. Now, enter Tayshia. Great, I wanted her to be the Bachelorette a while ago. I'm super pumped on this... but I'm still, what is happening? The Bachelor franchise is genius, and we're all talking about it!"



DeAnna Pappas

The former Bachelorette, who actually visited Clare during filming, feels bad for her friend and the way she’s being treated.

“She’s just been put through the wringer and the things that people are saying about her and about her life and stuff online can just be really hurtful,” she said on the Almost Famous podcast.

See Also How to Follow 'Bachelorette' 2020 Contestants on Instagram Get to know the men away from the cameras as they hope to find love with Clare Crawley.

“I just feel bad for her because I feel like in a period of time where this should be really joyful for her and this should be a really great experience and probably one of the most exciting things that she will go through, it has not been that for her.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"Wish you a lot of luck, Tayshia. Lauren and I absolutely adore you. You're going to crush it!" the former Bachelorette star shared on his Instagram Story.

Benoit Beausejour-Savard

Clare’s ex-fiancé revealed he doesn’t believe Clare is being treated fairly at the moment.

“I would say this is not the Clare that I know. Put yourself into her shoes, you’re doing quarantine in a resort. This show’s a bit [of a] mindf**k, you’ve been there, it’s a lot to manage and I feel like at some point maybe she was overwhelmed by all of this,” he shared on the Almost Famous podcast.

“She felt super strong feelings with Dale and then this whole thing played out. … There’s a little difference in the Clare that is shown on TV than the Clare that I know in real life.”

Colton Underwood

The 28-year-old, who got to know Tayshia during his season of The Bachelor, wished her well on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet. "Congrats @TayshiaAdams — good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser," he wrote.

Becca Tilley

The two-time Bachelor alum compared the Clare-Tayshia switch to when the men voted for Bristowe and Britt Nilsson to be the lead during Season 11.

“A lot of the guys that ended up being on Kaitlyn season chose Britt, [but we’re able to say], ‘I originally came for Britt, but I’m so excited to get to know you and it worked out,” she said on the Here For the Right Reasons podcast.

“I mean, a lot of those guys were, you know, on the show for a long time, so I don't think it necessarily is not going to be believable [if Tayshia finds love].”

Mykenna Dorn

"If this is true then this will for sure be the most dramatic season EVER !!" the former Bachelor star wrote. "Guess we’ll all have to tune in to see how this one goes down. I hope both Clare and Tayshia leave happy and in love!!"

If this is true then this will for sure be the most dramatic season EVER !! Guess we’ll all have to tune in to see how this one goes down. I hope both Clare and Tayshia leave happy and in love !! 💗✨🌹 https://t.co/AeT10pGSTr — Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) August 3, 2020

Tyler Cameron

When asked about Clare’s season of The Bachelorette, Tyler revealed he’s happy his best friend Matt James — who is going to be the next Bachelor — wasn’t on this season.

"[He] dodged a bullet. That boy is on his own. Just ‘cause it's a mess. It's just a disaster. You know what I mean? It's nothing about Clare. It's a mess, you know?” he told E! News.

Just to be able to jump and skip and be the Bachelor, like who, I mean, of course, good for him, so I am very happy he's not there."

The Bachelorette, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC