'The Bachelorette' 2020 Episode 5: Tayshia Shakes Up the House (RECAP)

Welcome to week five of The Bachelorette, which is technically week one of Tayshia Adam’s journey as the new leading lady. We know, we know, it’s confusing. Now that Clare Crawley is living happily ever after with Dale Moss, it’s time to clear the slate and make way for our second Bachelorette of the season.

Clare’s guys were put through the wringer last week, so it’ll be interesting to see how they handle Tayshia’s arrival. Without further adieu, let’s get into the episode…

Tayshia’s Season Has Begun

After weeks of building up to this moment, Tayshia finally meets her group of guys and they all instantly light up when she walks in. See ya, Clare, it’s now the Season of Tayshia.

Tayshia goes through the classic night one routine of making small talk with each of the men, some of whom we’re pretty much seeing for the very first time. Now that Dale is out of the picture we can finally get to know the rest of this cast.

“I like her way more than Clare already. I could say that honestly. I’m way more attracted to her. This gave me new life,” Ivan tells the guys.

Then, just as everyone was having a good old time, Chris pulls Tayshia aside and tells her she’s going to meet yet more guys. Let the games begin!

New Contestants

The first person out of the limo is Spencer, who seems like a real contender right off the bat. We then meet Montel, Peter, and Noah. As to be expected, the original 16 guys in the house are not happy there are newbies.

Spencer immediately makes an impact, pulling Tayshia away from the group first. The pair seem to have an instant connection, but it’ll be interesting to see if it sticks. Tayshia also has chemistry with Zac C (who we honestly didn’t know existed before this episode) during their one-on-one conversation. We’re not in the business of pitting women against other women, but the guys definitely seem more comfortable around Tayshia than they did with Clare.

After a night of fun, Tayshia pulls Spencer aside and decides to give him her First Impression Rose. Looks like Spencer’s going to have a target on his back for the rest of the season. In a surprising twist, Tayshia decides to cancel the Rose Ceremony in order to continue getting to know the group.



Clare and Dale One-on-One

Instead of continuing along with Tayshia’s season, Chris reveals he’s going to sit down with Clare and Dale to understand more about their relationship and why they got engaged after just a few days of knowing each other.

“It was hands down love at first sight. I was just taken back by how beautiful she was. My biggest worry coming in was what if she doesn’t like me and after the moment I met her, hugged her spoke to her, [I knew I wasn’t] going anywhere," Dale shares.

Clare gets emotional talking about her connection with Dale and how proud her dad would be of her right now. It's clear that despite their rushed relationship, these two really care for one another.

Chris then gets to the question everyone’s been wondering from day one — “Did Clare and Dale talk before going on The Bachelorette?” “100% no,” Clare says. “I can wholeheartedly attest to this on my dad’s grave.” Despite the haters who’ve come after them in this process, Clare reiterates that they’re so happy and want to move forward with their lives.

Tayshia’s First Group Date

Alright, now it’s time to get back to Tayshia. Blake, Riley, Zac C, Jordan, Noah, Peter, Kenny, Jay, Eazy, and Spencer are the ones selected for the first Group Date, which starts out as just one big pool party.

Chris then comes out and tells the guys they’re going to get split into two teams for splash ball (aka water basketball). The losing team is going home and the winning team gets to spend extra time with Tayshia. The blue team ends up winning, so it’s the green team hitting the road. The good news is they'll be allowed to attend the cocktail party in the evening, so we won't have to worry about Blake crashing...again.

During the cocktail party, Tayshia connects with Eazy, but she spends more time with Zac C, who has solidified himself as a front runner. Tension starts to build between Spencer and the rest of the guys, specifically Riley, who feels Spencer’s not exactly who he pretends to be. However, after a night of great conversation, Eazy ends up with the Group Date Rose (sorry, Zac C. and Spencer).

Meanwhile, Jason — who has been struggling since Clare’s exit — decides to leave the show after spending the day at home. He reveals he still has feelings for Clare and doesn’t want to waste Tayshia’s time. Jason visits Tayshia and explains his situation. “You deserve someone amazing, you deserve someone who’s all in. Unfortunately, I can’t do this anymore,” he says.

See Also How to Follow 'Bachelorette' 2020 Contestants on Instagram Get to know the men away from the cameras as they hope to find love with Clare Crawley.

While Tayshia respects Jason’s decision, she’s worried other guys will view her as a second choice. Take it from us, Tayshia, the rest of these guys are more than ecstatic to have you as their Bachelorette.

One-on-One With Brendan

Brendan, who had a good connection with Tayshia on night one, gets the first one-on-one date. Tayshia shows up to the house on a horse — no, seriously, she’s on a horse — and picks up Brendan. They ride their horses to Chris, who offers them a margarita, and he meets them a little while later with some ice cream and coconuts. TBH, we love how much of Chris we’re getting this season.

After much anticipation, Brendan finally kisses Tayshia. “Ride me up cowboy because I am ready to go home with this man. I’m telling you right now, Brendan is everything,” Tayshia says.

The pair head to the dinner portion of the evening where Brendan reveals he’s actually been married before. Tayshia has also been through a divorce, so this is something they instantly connect over. "We can really relate on that level, Not that I'm glad you went through that, but I can breathe a little bit and know you're not going to kick me out the door right away," Brendan says.

Brendan gets the First Impression Rose and honestly, we could see him going all the way. These two are cute together! We're loving Tayshia's season of The Bachelorette already and it's just getting started.

The Bachelorette, Tuesdays, 8/7c on ABC