'The Bachelorette' 2020 Episode 7: Tayshia Has Tough Conversations (RECAP)

Alright, let’s get into this week’s episode…

Competing for a One-on-One

The guys are still mad about Noah getting the Group Date Rose (despite the fact he wasn’t even supposed to be on the date), but it’s a new week with new opportunities. Chris Harrison comes by and tells Bennett, Ivan, Blake, Riley, Demar, Kenny, and Zac that they will have to win one-on-one time with Tayshia. How? They have to write her a love song. Oh, and then sing it to her.

We have a feeling this isn’t going to be A Star Is Born moment, but who knows!

Yeah, nope, turns out none of the guys are good singers. Calling them singers is being generous, as most of them just speak-sing their lyrics. Despite not being musically talented, they do try really hard. After deliberating, Tayshia picks Ivan for the one-on-one date.

Ivan's One-on-One

Ivan goes to Tayshia’s room and the two spend a casual night in. They play games, eat room service, and get to know each other a little bit better. Ivan has sort of been in the background most of the season, but he’s certainly coming out of his shell tonight! “Tayshia’s such a beautiful soul, she has so much to offer, and I knew that the first time I saw her,” Ivan gushes.

Ivan opens up about his family life and reveals his younger brother suffered from addiction and had to spend four years in prison. “When my niece was born, for the first two years of her life, she couldn’t even touch her dad,” he shares.

During this emotional conversation, Ivan and Tayshia also discuss police brutality and the killing of George Floyd over the summer. Tayshia, who is clearly overcome with emotion, reveals it’s hard for her to talk about the issues.

“Hearing people yelling ‘Black Lives Matter,’ it hit me more than I realized just because those are people in my backyard that I’ve been trying to prove for so long that I’m the same as them,” Tayshia shares through tears. Though this show is oftentimes silly and frivolous, this conversation about race and the Black Lives Matter movement is arguably one of the most impactful moments in Bachelorette and Bachelor history.

“Being Black, especially in this climate, there are things she’s struggling with internally that I can tell she’s really hesitant to say," Ivan says. "I want Tayshia to trust and feel comfortable to be able to share whatever she’s gone through in her life.”

Needless to say, Ivan gets the rose.

Group Date

Following her emotional date with Ivan, Tayshia invites Zac, Kenny, Demar, Bennett, Riley, and Blake on a group date. For a little backup, Tayshia brings former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin and Bachelor contestant Sydney to help. The guys are then split into pairs and told they have to complete a number of dares in order to prove their affection for Tayshia.

Some of the dares include chugging “not good” smoothies, getting an autograph from Chris Harrison on their behind, and even doing their best orgasm sound while on the phone. CRINGE! They’re then asked to eat a full habanero pepper while sharing their feelings to Tayshia. That does not sound like fun.

They all survive the dares and make it to the cocktail portion of the date. Bennett pulls Tayshia aside and opens up about his past relationship struggles, as does Blake. Tayshia also has another meaningful conversation with Zac C, someone she’s really bonded with over the past couple of weeks, and decides to give him the Group Date Rose.

Ben’s Secret Mission

After failing to get time with Tayshia during last week’s Group Date, Ben decides to take matters into his own hands and heads to Tayshia’s room. The only problem? Ed is doing the exact same thing. Well, kind of, as Ed accidentally goes to Chris Harrison’s room instead. Oops!

So, it's Ben who makes it to her door, and he apologizes for not taking the initiative to spend time with her previously. Tayshia forgives Ben, but says, “I need you to show up. If you want to be here and you want to continue doing this, I need you to show up,” she says.

Cocktail Party

With 16 men left, the guys are clearly anxious about tonight’s rose ceremony. Ben pulls Tayshia aside first (hey, he learned his lesson!), but the rest of the guys are on their A-games, too. Of course, someone brings the drama, and it's Noah, when he tells Tayshia he’s been getting heat for his date-crashing. He also reveals some guys think she gave him the rose just to stir things up, but doesn’t name names. Needless to say, this irritates Tayshia to no end.

Tayshia confronts the men and tells them to never question her intentions again: “Since the day that I got here, I made it very clear that I’m going to be very intentional with what I do. I’m going to be my honest and true self. I’m being vulnerable. So if you guys think that I’m trying to start drama in the house for no reason because I simply have a connection with some people, y’all need to grow up."

Noah reveals he was the person who brought this up with Tayshia and the guys go after him. Watch your back, Noah, nobody in the house is your friend anymore.

Who Goes Home?

After the emotional week, Tayshia decides to send home Chasen, Joe, Kenny, and Jordan C. Better luck next time, guys. Maybe we'll see you on Bachelor in Paradise in a couple of months?