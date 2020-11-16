Freeform's 'None of the Above' Reveals Cast for Comedy Pilot

Freeform is taking on None of the Above, a new comedy pilot from writer and executive producer Kenny Smith, known for his work on black-ish.

The single-camera series from Smith has set its series regular cast ahead of filming. According to Deadline, the project will feature a variety of stars including Gregg Wayans, Asjha Cooper, Ron Taylor, Justin Miles and Katelyn Tarver.

The show will follow two college friends, Cannon (Wayans) and Valencia (Cooper), who discover that the transition into adulthood is easier said than done. While they struggle to find their footing, their inability to fit in will be even more pronounced.

Described as confident, Wayans' character Cannon seems to go with the flow and enjoy new experiences until he isn't okay with it. Meanwhile, Cooper's Valencia is obsessive in her drive to succeed and follows her faith.

Taylor will tackle the role of Mo, who is a young entrepreneur and advocate in the Black community who celebrates his culture. Cannon's loyal and fun loving friend Ryan will be portrayed by Miles, and Tarver will play Ryan's wife Cydney who is known for speaking her mind and approaching problems in a practical manner.

Keep an eye out for a green light on this pilot which could make for a funny series on Freeform.