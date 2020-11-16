Alec Baldwin & Kelsey Grammer to Star in ABC Comedy About Ex-Roommates

Two TV comedy giants, Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer, are set to star in and co-executive produce an as-yet unnamed project for ABC. The series reportedly revolves around former roommates with dueling egos who reunite decades later to try their hand at living better lives.

The show's strong pedigree starts at the ground up as it's created and written by Modern Family co-creator and executive producer Chris Lloyd, and executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran.

Baldwin, the host of Match Game, is perhaps best known on TV for playing the officious yet endearing Jack Donaghy on 30 Rock, and his satirical portrayal of President Trump on Saturday Night Live. His multiple awards include a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the long-running sketch show.

Grammer's long list of TV credits include The Last Tycoon, Cheers and, of course, Frasier — where he starred as the, well, officious (maybe these roommates are better matched than they thought) and snobby Frasier Crane from 1993-2004. He's been awarded a not-too-shabby 5 Emmys, and has been nominated 17 times.