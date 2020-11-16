E! Orders Andy Cohen-Hosted Docuseries 'For Real: The Story of Reality TV'

Get ready for reality TV to become a little bit more real as E! just announced plans for a limited-series event, For Real: The Story of Reality TV.

The seven-part docuseries hosted and executive produced by reality-meister Andy Cohen, examines the impact the genre has had on the TV landscape. Set to debut early next year in 2021, the show will look back and reflect on some of reality TV's biggest moments, and include interviews with reality TV celebs.

Cohen may be a Real Housewives expert, but there are plenty of other series this series will encompass, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Bachelor, The Real World and Survivor.

"I'm thrilled to look back at the shows that formed my love for reality TV, and interview the icons of the genre," said Cohen in a statement. "The series is like great candy!"

Stayed tuned for more information.

For Real: The Story of Reality TV, Coming 2021, E!