'Big Mouth' Sets Season 4 Premiere Date, Tackles Anxiety in Trailer (VIDEO)

The anxiety monster takes center stage in Big Mouth Season 4.

The Netflix animated comedy returns on Friday, December 4, for a season all about anxiety: "the anxiety of growing up, of figuring out who you are, discovering yourself, accepting yourself." And the trailer (below) offers a look at that and more.

It all begins at camp, in the summer before eighth grade, as Maria Bamford's anxiety ridden Tito the Mosquito targets the kids. Zach Galifianakis' Gratitoad will help them deal with their anxiety. As always, Season 4 will "explore human sexuality and everything around it, including racial and sexual identity, love in all its forms, and having 'The Hugest Period Ever,'" Netflix teases.

Also this season, Ayo Edebiri (replacing Jenny Slate) is taking over as Missy. She will debut in the penultimate episode and will also be a writer for Season 5.

Other guest stars this season include Seth Rogen, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine, and Anna Konkle.

See Also Maya Rudolph Talks Winning 2 Emmys in 48 Hours for 'Big Mouth' & 'SNL' Rudolph also previewed her return as Kamala Harris to 'SNL' this fall and revealed how she modeled her 'Good Place' Judge's robe on that of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Plus, check out the new poster for the comedy below, with the tagline, "This little monster is really going to suck."

Big Mouth, Season 4, Friday, December 4, Netflix