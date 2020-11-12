'Friends' Reunion Special for HBO Max to Film in March

They'll be there for you...in 2021.

HBO Max's highly anticipated Friends reunion special is still happening (taping has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic), but not until next year, according to Matthew Perry (Chandler).

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday, November 12. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

That puts filming at about a year after Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Perry, and David Schwimmer (Ross) were set to reunite for this unscripted special on the streaming service. It's set to film on Friends' original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California.

"It's basically a really fun interview and some other surprise bits," Schwimmer said on The Tonight Show in July.

But while fans wait to see the stars together again, they have been treated to other reunions, such as Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow during the 2020 Emmys.