'Christmas Cookie Challenge': Why We Love Eddie Jackson as Host

When pro football player turned chef Eddie Jackson won Food Network Star in 2015, he also won our hearts. Now a fixture on the culinary channel, he's back hosting the seasonal bake-off Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Here's why "more Eddie" is always on our Christmas list.

He makes any kitchen feel like home.

Jackson's first memories are of when he was 6 years old, cutting out biscuits for his grandmother in Americus, Georgia. "It's in my blood," he says. His homespun warmth and big smile put contestants at ease, whether they're decorating Santa-shaped sugar cookies or constructing grand-scale themed cakes on The Big Bake (Mondays, 11/10c).

He's playful.

"I was grounded every week [as a kid]," Jackson confesses. That mischievous side serves him well when he jokes and banters, especially with Christmas Cookie Challenge judge Ree Drummond. "We're two peas in a pod," he says. "We love chocolate, museums, and the same music." She listens to Drake!

He gives back.

With the Food Network, Jackson helps raise funds for No Kid Hungry. The born party-thrower also plans to share meals with loved ones during the socially distanced holidays by delivering care packages to their door. "I've been blessed. I feel like it's meant for me to try and uplift someone else."

