New Seasons of 'Holiday Baking Championship' & 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' on Food Network

Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship returns with a new batch of holiday bakers and even more decadent holiday desserts.

Host Jesse Palmer, along with judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Lorraine Pascale, test the skills of ten talented bakers as they whisk, fold and frost their way through difficult challenges throughout the eight episodes.

From yule log mashups to eggnog cakes, only one will 'sleigh' the competition for a chance to win the $25,000 grand prize and be featured on the new Food Network Kitchen app.

The premiere episode airs Monday, November 4, directly followed with more baking fun, when three previous runners up are back in the baking championship kitchen to prove their skills can rise to the top on a new one-hour special Holiday Baking Championship: Sweet Revenge.

Directly following the special, host Eddie Jackson returns with lead judge Ree Drummond to challenge festive and talented cookie makers in the premiere episode of a new season of Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Each episode features five daring cookie makers proving their holiday skills through two rounds, as Eddie and Ree are joined by a rotating panel of guest judges, including Matt Adlard, Vivian Chan, Dwayne Ingraham, Dan Langan, Brandi Milloy, Gesine Prado and Aarti Sequeira to help determine which bakers will have the best Christmas ever, walking away with a $10,000 prize.

Holiday Baking Championship, Monday, November 4, 9/8c, Food Network

Holiday Baking Championship: Sweet Revenge, Monday, November 4, 10/9c, Food Network

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Monday, November 4, 11/10c, Food Network