'A Million Little Things': Meet Jamie, Maggie's Roommate in Oxford (PHOTO)

Things may have taken a turn for the worst as A Million Little Things' Season 2 finale ended, but Maggie (Allison Miller) is about to embark on a new chapter in her life and that means meeting new people.

That includes a new roommate in Oxford, Jamie, played by You're the Worst's Chris Geere (who's recurring in Season 3). TV Insider has an exclusive first look at him in the premiere. Check out the full photo of him (with Maggie) below.

Jamie is described as brash and funny, and someone who "shows many colors." While he and Maggie may not necessarily be friends, living together could change that.

At the end of Season 2, Maggie's hopes of a reunion with ex-boyfriend Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) were dashed when he chose new girlfriend Darcy (new series regular Floriana Lima), and she jetted off to Oxford for a teaching fellowship.

In Season 3, she'll try to figure out who she is without cancer, and Jamie will be the one to suggest she creates a podcast about her experiences in the U.K. "Maggie's British alter ego allows her to take chances and live outside her comfort zone," the synopsis for the season teases.

Besides Maggie starting a new life in Oxford, the premiere, "Hit & Run," will reveal the aftermath of Eddie (David Giuntoli) getting hit by that car (will he live or die?) and show Katherine (Grace Park) leaning on the others. Plus, Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) have a tough decision to make about their family's future after the adoption fell through, and Gary navigates his and Darcy's new relationship.

A Million Little Things, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, November 19, 10/9c, ABC