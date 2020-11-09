Wentworth Miller Is Done With 'Prison Break': 'No More Michael'

The story of Michael Scofield is officially done in the Prison Break world.

"I'm out. Of PB. Officially," Wentworth Miller wrote on Instagram on November 8. "I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry."

Miller, who came out as gay in August 2013, starred as Michael on the Fox drama in its original run, from 2005 to 2009, and in the limited series revival in 2017.

Dominic Purcell, who played his onscreen brother Lincoln Burrows (whom Michael went into prison to break out), voiced his support in the comments of Miller's post. "It was fun mate," Purcell wrote. "What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you [sic] health and your truth."

Sarah Wayne Callies, whose Dr. Sara Tancredi went on to be Michael's wife, posted a photo of the two of them on set and also said she supports Miller's decision. "With gratitude for all the work we did together, & with deep love, I'm voicing my support for that choice," she wrote. "To all the fans, know this: the cast of Prison Break is a queer friendly space. We stand with — and among — our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full throated support for their rights and artistic work. All the time." See her full message below.

Miller's other TV credits include the Arrowverse (The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Madam Secretary, and Law & Order: SVU.