‘Prison Break’ Stars Dominic Purcell & Wentworth Miller Reuniting For New TV Series

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller are set to share the screen once again 19 years after Prison Break‘s premiere.

As reported by Variety, the actors will reunite in the upcoming series Snatchback, a hostage recovery drama from writer and executive producer Scott Rosenbaum (The Shield), which is currently in development at Universal Television.

The official description for the series reads, “Inspired by the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today, the series follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic, and equally dangerous locations on the planet.”

Purcell will also serve as an executive producer on the show, along with his wife, Tish Cyrus, and Dannah Axelrod Summers of HopeTown Entertainment.

Taking to his Instagram page to reveal the news, Purcell wrote, “I’m indebted to my beautiful wife @tishcyruspurcell and her production company @hopetownentertainment and her incredible staff for bringing this magnificent piece to the surface.”

He went on to thank Rosenbaum and “Citizen X,” the man who inspired the series. “Sir your life is extraordinary. A life of extreme danger. A life that has saved many innocents from the evil perils that lurk in the dark Shadowy world of hostage and recovery. Its a tremendous responsibility and honor to portray you,” the actor wrote.

Purcell concluded, “And finally to my dear friend Wentworth Miller #wentworthmiller for coming on board and co / staring with me. Your talents have been surely missed. Thanks brother.”

Miller and Purcell played brothers Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows, respectively, in Fox’s Prison Break from 2006 to 2009 and the TV movie follow-up The Final Break, as well as the 2017 revival.

The two actors have also appeared together in the CW Arrowverse series The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, where Miller starred as Snart (aka Captain Cold) and Purcell portrayed Mick Rory (aka Heat Wave).

“We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this team with such talented individuals,” said Tish Cyrus-Purcell, per Variety. “Rosenbaum has crafted an emotionally charged and high stakes world where Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller reunite, bringing to the screen the extraordinary heroes of a real-life private hostage recovery team.”

Following the news, fans flooded social media to share their excitement.

“The brothers are reuniting outside of prison, & I love to see it,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“You guys have just made alot of people very happy!! All the best with your new project and looking forward to seeing you both on screen together again,” added another.

“I am missing Wentworth so much. He is such a beautiful actor. I am so glad to hear he’s reuniting with you. Looking forward to the duo,” said one commenter.

Another added, “These two are truly tv soulmates lol.”

“Do they both come in a package cause prison break, legends of tomorrow and now this?” joked another fan.

