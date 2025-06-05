In December 2024, a pilot for a Prison Break reboot was picked up by Hulu, bringing a new installment of the beloved Fox series one step closer to reality. In the months since, new breadcrumbs of information have been released about the pilot, although most of the details are being kept under wraps.

Prison Break initially ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2009. The finale was followed by a television movie, The Final Break. In 2017, the show returned for a one-season, nine-episode sequel with its original cast.

But will any of those cast members be returning for the reboot? Scroll down for everything we know so far!

What is the Prison Break reboot about?

The Prison Break reboot pilot, created by Elgin James, will take place in the same universe as the original show, which was created by Paul Scheuring, but will be its own entity. The exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but TV Line reported that it will take place at a co-ed prison.

The original Prison Break featured Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) getting himself put behind bars to help break out his brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), who had been wrongly accused of killing the vice president’s brother. Each week, the brothers faced new obstacles in their attempt to escape, and (spoiler alert) once they got out, things only got worse.

Who is in the Prison Break reboot cast?

The first confirmed series regulars for the pilot were Emily Browning, Lukas Gage, and Drake Rodger, per Deadline.

Browning’s character is Cassidy Collins, an “ex-soldier turned corrections officer who takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America.” Meanwhile, Gage plays Jackson, “a politician from a well-to-do background in his first congressional campaign,” and Rodger portrays Tommy, “An inmate at one of the deadliest prisons in America, incarcerated 10 years ago.”

Later, Clayton Cardenas, JR Bourne, and Myles Bullock were added as regulars, per Deadline. Cardenas and Bullock are playing inmates at the prison, while Flores is Andrea, “one of the female cadets training to be a corrections officer” at the prison. Bourne’s character is Junior, “a mentally unstable lone survivor of a decades-old prison break that devastated the town.”

Deadline then reported that Priscilla Delgado rounded out the cast of series regulars. She’ll play Cheyenne, a female inmate at the prison.

In June 2025, Ray McKinnon, Margo Martindale, Donal Logue, and Lili Taylor were added to the pilot cast list as guest stars, Variety reported. McKinnon’s character, Joe Dahl, is described as “a private detective investigating a decade-old murder,” while Martindale plays Jessica Strand, the prison warden, and Logue portrays Holt Keane, a “father grieving the loss of his family.” Finally, Taylor’s character is Carole Mullen, “a mother committed to finding the truth.”

When does the Prison Break reboot premiere?

A premiere date has not been confirmed and is likely still a ways away, as the pilot is just now being filmed in June 2025. Filming is taking place from June 6 to June 30 in West Virginia, according to a local news outlet.

Will the original Prison Break stars return for the reboot?

No original stars are confirmed to make appearances in the reboot. Miller, who came out as gay in 2013, previously confirmed he was leaving Michael Scofield in the past.

“I’m out. Of PB. Officially,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post in 2020. “I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons …I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.”