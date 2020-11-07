Hollywood Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek: 'What Is...Greatness?'

Meredith Jacobs
Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away at the age of 80 after battling pancreatic cancer.

The game show made the announcement Sunday, November 8: "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex."

Immediately, people began posting heartfelt tributes to the television host, who had announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019.

"Alex wasn't just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I'm grateful for every minute I got to spend with him," Jeopardy's "Greatest of All Time" player Ken Jennings wrote. "Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family—which, in a way, included millions of us."

"It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex.," contestant James Holzhauer, who memorably had a 32-game winning streak, wrote on Twitter.

"Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it," he continued, adding a clip of Trebek rapping.

See more tributes as Hollywood mourns Trebek's passing below.