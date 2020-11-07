Hollywood Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek: 'What Is...Greatness?'

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away at the age of 80 after battling pancreatic cancer.

The game show made the announcement Sunday, November 8: "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex."

Immediately, people began posting heartfelt tributes to the television host, who had announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

"Alex wasn't just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I'm grateful for every minute I got to spend with him," Jeopardy's "Greatest of All Time" player Ken Jennings wrote. "Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family—which, in a way, included millions of us."

"It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex.," contestant James Holzhauer, who memorably had a 32-game winning streak, wrote on Twitter.

"Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it," he continued, adding a clip of Trebek rapping.

See more tributes as Hollywood mourns Trebek's passing below.

Alex Trebek, you brought us so much knowledge, both important and fun, through the years. Your final battle with cancer was heroic, and we are heartbroken that it has taken you from us. I’ll take “Great TV Personas of Our Time” for $800. The heavens have all the answers now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

Couldn't we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/Zq7RN6kSKk — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 8, 2020

Sad news. Thank you Alex Trebek for so many years of exercising our brains. https://t.co/RqFwXkL1hm — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) November 8, 2020

He was a sweet, smart and graceful gentleman always and will be missed as he rests in gentle peace. Who is Alex Trebek?#RIPAlexTrebek — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 8, 2020

The answer is..... THANK YOU! Alex Trebek. You were grace and guts and humor and deep love. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 8, 2020

And now, one last clue: KNOWLEDGE for $1,000

Answer:

“He nurtured a Television safe-space for smart people” Question:

“Who was Alex Trebek (1940-2020) ?” Farewell, patron saint of geeks. Jeopardy host since 1984 pic.twitter.com/RECC5zvFDN — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 8, 2020

Really sad to hear of Alex Trebek’s passing. Whenever we did the Jeopardy sketches on SNL, we had a lot of fun and I am told he always loved them. He was an absolute national treasure & my condolences go out to his loved ones #RIPAlexTrebek — Darrell Hammond (@DarrellCHammond) November 8, 2020

The best in the business. You will be missed, my friend 🙏🏻 Rest In Peace #AlexTrebek... pic.twitter.com/2lWZCFeYwE — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 8, 2020