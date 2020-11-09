Farewell to 'Supernatural' Day 7: Tricia Helfer's 'SPN' Moment

Hey there, SPN fans! Join us in our 15-day countdown to the series finale of Supernatural, featuring a look back with the cast (and guest stars!) at 15 seasons of demon-hunting and apocalypse-preventing, as well as exclusive content, sneak peeks, and more.

Supernatural has had many exciting guest stars over the years... and there's nothing better than when two different fandoms have something to talk about. Case-in-point: Tricia Helfer's Season 2 appearance in Episode 16's "Roadkill." The actress, currently on Lucifer, was on sci-fi reboot Battlestar Galactica at the time, playing humanoid Number Six.

In Supernatural's sophomore season, Helfer swung by for a spooky and mysterious episode, where she played a woman named Molly. Molly darts out into the middle of the road at night, nearly colliding with demon hunters Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) who are driving their Chevy Impala, Baby. She's fearful for her life, thanks to the spirit of a vengeful farmer. From there, we won't go into too much detail, because there's quite a twist in this episode, and it's probably been a while since you've watched the March 2007 installment, but something sinister is definitely afoot. (Time for a rewatch!)

The episode's storyline isn't the only thing that was chilly though. Helfer recalls shooting "Roadkill" during freezing January temps and mostly at night. Luckily, Padalecki and Ackles provided a warmer atmosphere on set.

"It was pretty intense weather-wise," she says. "My character was pretty heavily in the episode and not a lot was done with 'the boys,' as they were affectionately called by the crew, but I remember one night they were on set and they invited me into the set car to hang between setups, instead of going into the still rather cold warm-up tent. They were talking video games if I remember correctly, and rather enthusiastically thanked me for being so character-heavy in the episode which meant that they got some much needed time off during that week of filming. They worked their butts off, so a few early nights for them was welcomed."

Another comical moment that Helfer recalls: "In one scene with the boys, I kept accidentally shading myself during the take. I'm rather tall and I wasn't used to filming with guys taller than me so I wasn't paying enough attention to walking up to them and being shadowed by them covering the light. I was hitting my mark, but during the take, if you moved a bit, you still have to stay in the light and I just wasn't used to people taller than me covering the light!"

See Also Farewell to 'Supernatural' Day 4: Oral History, Part 1 Creator Eric Kripke talks pitching 'Supernatural,' and stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles recall a 'magical' audition.

Watch "Road Kill" now on Netflix for the twisty (and twisted) episode, and stay tuned for more Supernatural fun as TV Insider counts down to the November 19 series finale.