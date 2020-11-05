Farewell to 'Supernatural' Day 5: Lauren Cohan's 'SPN' Moment

Hey there, SPN fans! Join us in our 15-day countdown to the series finale of Supernatural, featuring a look back with the cast (and guest stars!) at 15 seasons of demon-hunting and apocalypse-preventing, as well as exclusive content, sneak peeks, and more.

The CW's long-running series Supernatural has seen many actors come and go over 15 seasons. Some characters worked better than others, and some stuck around longer, too. Unfortunately, that cannot be said for sultry thief Bela Talbot (Lauren Cohan, now on The Walking Dead), who was seen in just six episodes throughout the third season. Cohan was the only series regular to only appear in one season.

Con artist Bela, who made a deal with a demon as a teenager to kill her parents, was meant to serve as a foil for hunter brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles). Initially, she was a supernatural scammer, running fake seances and the like, which eventually led to her working for demons, trying to extend her 10-year sentence. Alas, even stealing the Colt (a legendary gun that could supposedly kill anything) for Lilith (Katherine Boecher), could not save Bela from the hellhounds, who eventually arrived to steal her soul in Season 3, Episode 15 "Time Is On My Side" (May 8, 2008).

Bela, basically the Winchester's version of Catwoman, might’ve had quick reflexes, but on set, Cohan did not. "I must have been going through a growth spurt because I was very clumsy during my time on Supernatural," Cohan recalls. "There were three separate times when I fell over on camera, one of which where I thought there was a chair and wasn’t. I always found it ironic because Bela was supposed to be this very graceful, cat-like character."

Overall though, Cohan remembers her time on set as being positive — possibly bruises aside. "Honestly, my takeaways — and why I think Supernatural is one of those magic shows that lasted so long — were the fun of the show’s writing and the friendship between Jared and Jensen," she adds.

"It’s palpable that they like each other, [they] are fun to be around and are really great guys. They’re like big brothers, they don’t take themselves too seriously and if they tease you about your complicated coffee drink choices — not naming any names — it makes you feel like part of the family! Doing good work and being prepared at work should be taken seriously, but it all has to be fun at the end of the day, and they really made it that way.”

