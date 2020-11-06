Thursday TV Ratings: 'The Bachelorette' Switch vs. America Ferrera's 'Superstore' Exit

Thursday Night Football on Fox dominated across all time slots (with an average 2.4 rating and 8.6 million viewers), but when it comes to the rest of the night, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette switch (on a special night) came out on top (1.4 rating, 5.3 million viewers).

As for the half-hour comedies across CBS and NBC, Superstore slipped from last week's premiere for America Ferrara's exit, while Young Sheldon and Mom (following Anna Faris' departure) returned down. Supernatural's antepenultimate episode was up slightly from last week.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, November 6, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):