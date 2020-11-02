It's officially (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! And to help you get in the holiday spirit, Freeform has released its 25 Days of Christmas programming schedule for 2020.

The network's fan favorite TV event boasts a strong lineup of festive movies and specials airing throughout December and wrapping up on Christmas Day. This year features a flurry of beloved films including the Home Alone series, the Toy Story franchise, Love Actually, The Santa Clause trilogy, and much more.

Other titles to look forward to include network premieres for Almost Christmas, 2018's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, and Daddy's Home 2. And don't miss classics like Miracle on 34th Street, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Disney's A Christmas Carol either!

Scroll down below for the full 25 Days of Christmas roundup.

Tuesday, December 1

11:00 a.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

1:00 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

Wednesday, December 2

7:00 a.m. – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

3:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, December 3

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2

11:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

12:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

4:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

Friday, December 4

7:00 a.m. – Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8:05 a.m. – The Preacher's Wife

10:45 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

12:50 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

Saturday, December 5

7:00 a.m. – The Preacher's Wife

9:40 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

11:45 a.m. – Prancer Returns

1:50 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

3:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:35 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

7:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

11:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

Sunday, December 6

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:10 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

12:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:20 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 7

10:30 a.m. – The Truth About Christmas

12:30 p.m. – The Holiday

3:30 p.m. – Love Actually

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, December 8

7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. – Love Actually

1:35 p.m. – The Preacher's Wife

4:10 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday

6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m. – Almost Christmas – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

Wednesday, December 9

10:30 a.m. – Santa's Apprentice

12:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns

2:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:00 p.m. – The Star (2017) – Freeform Premiere

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

Thursday, December 10

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – The Star (2017)

12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

5:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Friday, December 11

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:00 a.m. – Snow

10:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

12:00 p.m. – Snowglobe

2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Daddy's Home 2 – Freeform Premiere

Saturday, December 12

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

8:00 a.m. – Daddy's Home 2

10:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:50 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

6:50 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

11:25 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 13

7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

9:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

10:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

12:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:05 p.m. – Home Alone

4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m. – he Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 14

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

11:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday

1:00 p.m. – Almost Christmas

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday

Tuesday, December 15

10:30 a.m. – The Magic Snowflake

12:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:25 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

10:30 p.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

Wednesday, December 16

11:30 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

1:35 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

Thursday, December 17

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:00 p.m. – The Holiday

4:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, December 18

7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

9:05 a.m. – The Holiday

12:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) – Freeform Premiere

11:00 p.m. – The Star (2017)

1:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

Saturday, December 19

7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

8:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)

10:05 a.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:45 a.m. – Home Alone

2:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:55 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

8:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:20 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Sunday, December 20

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

9:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12:10 p.m.— Jingle All the Way 2

2:20 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

3:25 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

4:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

5:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 p.m. – Home Alone

10:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:55 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Monday, December 21

10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

12:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, December 22

7:00 a.m. – Santa's Apprentice

8:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

11:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday

1:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

3:05 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:10 p.m. – Home Alone

7:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:20 p.m. – lo – Freeform Premiere

12:30 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

Wednesday, December 23

7:30 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

9:30 a.m. – The Mistle-tones

11:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

10:50 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

11:55 p.m. – Prancer Returns

Thursday, December 24

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

12:30 p.m. – Home Alone

3:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

Wednesday, December 25

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Matilda