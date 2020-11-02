Freeform's '25 Days of Christmas' 2020 Lineup: 'Home Alone,' 'Love Actually' & More

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Home Alone Macaulay Culkin
20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved, Courtesy: Everett Collection.
Home Alone

It's officially (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! And to help you get in the holiday spirit, Freeform has released its 25 Days of Christmas programming schedule for 2020.

The network's fan favorite TV event boasts a strong lineup of festive movies and specials airing throughout December and wrapping up on Christmas Day. This year features a flurry of beloved films including the Home Alone series, the Toy Story franchise, Love Actually, The Santa Clause trilogy, and much more.

Other titles to look forward to include network premieres for Almost Christmas, 2018's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, and Daddy's Home 2. And don't miss classics like Miracle on 34th StreetFrosty the SnowmanRudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Disney's A Christmas Carol either!

Scroll down below for the full 25 Days of Christmas roundup.

ABC Holiday Schedule 2020: New 'Disney Singalong,' 'General Hospital' & 'black-ish' Episodes & MoreSee Also

ABC Holiday Schedule 2020: New 'Disney Singalong,' 'General Hospital' & 'black-ish' Episodes & More

Plus, 'The Greatest Showman,' a new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight,' and more festive specials.

Tuesday, December 1

11:00 a.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
1:00 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

Wednesday, December 2

7:00 a.m. – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas
11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:40 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
3:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, December 3

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons  – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2
11:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
12:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

The Santa Clause Tim Allen

The Santa Clause (Credit: DISNEY/ATTILA DORY)

Friday, December 4

7:00 a.m. – Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
8:05 a.m. – The Preacher's Wife
10:45 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
12:50 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
4:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

Saturday, December 5

7:00 a.m. – The Preacher's Wife
9:40 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)
11:45 a.m. – Prancer Returns
1:50 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
3:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:35 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
7:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
8:45 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
9:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
11:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

'It's a Wonderful Lifetime' 2020 Is Here! Your Full Schedule of Christmas MoviesSee Also

'It's a Wonderful Lifetime' 2020 Is Here! Your Full Schedule of Christmas Movies

Get the full breakdown of this year's lineup, including cast, air dates, and movie descriptions.

Sunday, December 6

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:10 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
12:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:20 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:00 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 7

10:30 a.m. – The Truth About Christmas
12:30 p.m. – The Holiday
3:30 p.m. – Love Actually
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, December 8

7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 a.m. – Love Actually
1:35 p.m. – The Preacher's Wife
4:10 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday
6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:20 p.m. – Almost Christmas – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

Dr. Suess' The Grinch Who Stole Christmas (Credit: Universal/courtesy Everett Collection)

Wednesday, December 9

10:30 a.m. – Santa's Apprentice
12:00 p.m. – Prancer Returns
2:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:00 p.m. – The Star (2017) – Freeform Premiere
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

Thursday, December 10

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – The Star (2017)
12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
5:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Good Grief!: Where Can you Find Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Year?See Also

Good Grief!: Where Can you Find Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Year?

The beloved Peanuts specials are no longer on network TV, but you can still enjoy them.

Friday, December 11

7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:00 a.m. – Snow
10:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
12:00 p.m. – Snowglobe
2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Daddy's Home 2 – Freeform Premiere

Saturday, December 12

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
8:00 a.m. – Daddy's Home 2
10:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
2:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:50 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
6:50 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
8:55 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
11:25 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
11:55 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 13

7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers
9:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
10:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
12:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:05 p.m. – Home Alone
4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:15 p.m. – he Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Almost Christmas

Almost Christmas (Credit: Universal Pictures)

Monday, December 14

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
11:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday
1:00 p.m. – Almost Christmas
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York
8:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday

Tuesday, December 15

10:30 a.m. – The Magic Snowflake
12:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:25 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
10:30 p.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

What to Expect From Lifetime & Hallmark's Annual Christmas Movie EventsSee Also

What to Expect From Lifetime & Hallmark's Annual Christmas Movie Events

Cozy up to the screen when these annual film fests return beginning in October.

Wednesday, December 16

11:30 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
1:35 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

Thursday, December 17

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:00 p.m. – The Holiday
4:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, December 18

7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
9:05 a.m. – The Holiday
12:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
4:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) – Freeform Premiere
11:00 p.m. – The Star (2017)
1:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

'Lego Star Wars Holiday Special' Gets Action-Packed, Star-Studded UpdateSee Also

'Lego Star Wars Holiday Special' Gets Action-Packed, Star-Studded Update

EP James Waugh spills the beans on the Disney+ special's 'quirkier aspects.' Plus, get the scoop on the big names joining the fun!

Saturday, December 19

7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
8:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)
10:05 a.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:45 a.m. – Home Alone
2:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:55 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
8:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:20 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Sunday, December 20

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
9:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12:10 p.m.— Jingle All the Way 2
2:20 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
3:25 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
4:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
5:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:45 p.m. – Home Alone
10:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:55 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Monday, December 21

10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
12:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Love Actually Andrew Lincoln

Love Actually (Credit: Universal/courtesy Everett Collection)

Tuesday, December 22

7:00 a.m. – Santa's Apprentice
8:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
11:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday
1:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
3:05 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
5:10 p.m. – Home Alone
7:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:20 p.m. – lo – Freeform Premiere
12:30 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

Wednesday, December 23

7:30 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
9:30 a.m. – The Mistle-tones
11:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
3:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
6:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
10:50 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
11:55 p.m. – Prancer Returns

First Look at Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 'Miracles of Christmas' 2020 Movies (PHOTOS)See Also

First Look at Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 'Miracles of Christmas' 2020 Movies (PHOTOS)

Get all the details and see your favorite stars in their newest holiday films.

Thursday, December 24

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns
12:30 p.m. – Home Alone
3:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
8:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

Wednesday, December 25

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Matilda