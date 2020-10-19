What to Expect From Lifetime & Hallmark's Annual Christmas Movie Events

Your days (and nights) will be merry and bright when these annual film fests return beginning October 23 — yes, before Halloween!

It's a Wonderful Lifetime

With 30 premieres on tap, Lifetime gifts us three new offerings to launch its festive season: In October 23's Christmas on Ice, a former competitive figure skater (Abigail Klein) and ex pro hockey player (Ryan Cooper) team up to save a public rink. October 24's Christmas Unwrapped centers on a reporter (Amber Stevens West) investigating a good guy's (Marco Grazzini) claim that Santa provides all the presents he gives. And a reality-TV producer (Chelsea Hobbs) falls for a holiday-addicted subject (Christopher Russell) in October 25's Forever Christmas.

Melissa Joan Hart sparks with Jason Priestley in November 27's Dear Christmas and directs Mario Lopez in November 21's Feliz NaviDAD. Among the network's firsts, real-life husbands Ben Lewis and Blake Lee play lead love interests in December 12's The Christmas Setup (with Fran Drescher as a matchmaking mom!).

All Movies, 8/7c, Lifetime

Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel has 23 premieres this year, starting with October 24's Jingle Bell Bride, starring Julie Gonzalo (Supergirl) as a wedding planner who travels to remote Alaska in search of a rare flower and finds love with a local (Ronnie Rowe Jr.). Notable new pairings include fan favorites Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane in October 25's Chateau Christmas (she plays a famous pianist who rediscovers her passion for music and her ex), and Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill in November 15's time-traveling romance A Timeless Christmas.

There are plenty of former costar reunions to celebrate too. Atop our list: Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell, who complete a hat trick with November 27's family business-set Christmas by Starlight; and Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp do the will-they-or-won't-they dance again in November 28's Christmas Waltz.

All Movies, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel

Miracles of Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries opens big! The first of its 17 debuts, October 24's Christmas Tree Lane, stars holiday film heavy-hitters Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker in a story about a music store owner trying to save her town's quaint shopping district. Mysteries are set at a bakery (October 25's Deliver by Christmas with Alvina August and Eion Bailey) and on a naval ship (November 28's USS Christmas featuring Jen Lilley and Trevor Donovan).

Two popular anthologies continue: December 5's Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas stars Chabert (again!) as one of five guests getting a fateful invite to an inn; December 6's A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances reunites high school sweethearts (Sam Page and Brooke D'Orsay).

And you know Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant will tug at the heartstrings with a title like The Angel Tree (November 22).

All Movies, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries