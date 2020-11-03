Health Alert! 8 Things to Watch on Election Night Other Than the Election

If you’re planning to watch the election coverage Tuesday, November 3, you have no shortage of options: CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Telemundo, Univision, and CNN have all blocked off hours of their schedule for live coverage. CNET even has tips for setting up a “command center” of multiple screens so that you can watch “multiple newscasts simultaneously” on Tuesday.

But if you’re looking for counterprogramming that has nothing to do with U.S. politics you’re in luck, too. Scroll down to see what else airs Tuesday night.

2012 (Sundance Channel)

Perhaps as a rebuke to climate-change deniers, Sundance Channel airs back-to-back showings of 2012, the 2009 disaster film in which John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Amanda Peet try to survive a series of extreme natural disasters. The cataclysm starts at 6/5c.

Apollo 13 (Showtime 2)

Nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, this 1995 Ron Howard film airing on Showtime 2 at 9/8c stars Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and the late Bill Paxton as the three astronauts who survived the disastrous lunar mission of the title.

The Christmas Club (Hallmark Channel)

On Hallmark at 8/7c, Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell and All My Children star Cameron Mathison star in this yuletide TV movie, playing two busy strangers who find love as they help an elderly woman find her Christmas savings.

Christmas in Louisiana (Lifetime)

It's also Christmas time on Lifetime, where Veronica Mars alum Percy Daggs III and One Tree Hill vet Jana Kramer play a former Mister and Miss Christmas who reconnect at their town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival. The movie starts at 8/7c.

The Curse of Oak Island: Digging Deeper (History)

At 8/7c, History presents an extended cut of “The Lucky Thirteen,” a 2019 episode of The Curse of the Oak Island docuseries that follows treasure hunters as they search for a mythical jackpot in Nova Scotia.

Election (Pop)

In a wink to Tuesday night’s historical significance, Pop has the 1999 film Election — not just once or twice, but four times, starting at 1/12c. The dark comedy stars Reese Witherspoon as an ambitious student government president candidate and Matthew Broderick as the social studies teacher who tries to thwart her.

Family Feud (GSN)

Starting at 10/9c, Game Show Network is airing two new episodes of this family-vs.-family game show—“Battle Family vs. Seda Family” and “Seda Family vs. Klares Family”—hosted by the always unpredictable Steve Harvey.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 & Part 2 (Freeform)

Spoiler alert: A tyrannical president gets taken down in the two-part finale to the blockbuster Hunger Games film series starring Jennifer Lawrence as the revolutionary Katniss “The Girl on Fire” Everdeen. Part 1 starts on Freeform at 5:30/4:30c, followed by Part 2 at 8/7c.