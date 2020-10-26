See Javicia Leslie Step Into the New 'Batwoman' Suit in First Look (PHOTOS)

The CW is giving fans their first look at Javicia Leslie's suit for Batwoman Season 2.

The actress, who will step in as Ryan Wilder, will begin Season 2 by putting on Kate Kane's (former star Ruby Rose) suit before donning this version which can be seen in the photos above and below. As Ryan grows into her role as Batwoman, she'll alter the suit, wearing this new version beginning as soon as Episode 3.

The altered suit will also send a message to the people of Gotham that a new hero is in their midst. The redesign has been conceptualized by Batwoman's costume designer Maya Mani and has been created by Ocean Drive Leather. Javicia's wig for Ryan was created by Janice Workman with her makeup styled by Cory Roberts in these first looks.

"Ryan's journey starts from a place of, 'What can this Batsuit do for me?' But it's not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City. As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively," executive producer Caroline Dries says. "This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed 'powerful.'"

Javicia Leslie is the first Black actress to take on the role of Batwoman in a live-action production. She worked closely with Dries and Mani on the design of her suit as she said, "I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it's her style, her swag, and her moment! It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!"

As for Mani, who is responsible for many of the Arrowverse suits fans have seen on The CW, she said, "As Batwoman, Javicia Leslie not only brings a fresh perspective, but physical strength to the role. It was important for the new suit to define Javicia's commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!"

The biggest changes fans will notice to the suit are a new cowl that features natural curly hair with red streaks, red gauntlets on the forearms and shorter boots. Part of the redesign also includes laser etching in order to create more depth and a sharper silhouette.

Fans will meet Leslie's character Ryan Wilder when Batwoman returns, but until then, they should know she's vastly different from billionaire Kate Kane. Viewers will meet Ryan when she's living in a van and hoping to break free of the system she finds herself a part of. Believing the Batsuit is her key out, Ryan will learn that it's not the suit that makes her strong or powerful, but instead the woman inside it that does.

Don't miss her step into Batwoman's boots when the show returns, and stay tuned for more Season 2 updates.

Batwoman, Season 2, Coming 2021, Sundays, 8/7c, The CW