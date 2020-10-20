'The Crown': Dominic West in Talks to Play Prince Charles — Is He the Right Choice? (POLL)

The Crown may have found its Prince Charles for Seasons 5 and 6 in The Affair's Dominic West.

The actor is currently in talks to play the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth in the forthcoming seasons of Netflix's historical drama. Season 4 of Peter Morgan's award-winning program is poised to hit the streamer in less than a month as plans for The Crown's final chapters take place.

According to Variety, West would feature as Charles opposite the previously cast Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana. Seasons 5 and 6 will be set during the 1990s and early 2000s. Prince Charles has been played most recently by Josh O'Connor in Seasons 3 and the upcoming 4th.

West would join the show's already cast royal family, which includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Queen Margaret. The actor is best known for his work in shows such as The Wire and Showtime's aforementioned The Affair.

While the decision to cast West has yet to be made official, we can't help but wonder if he's the right fit for the prince. Let us know what you think in the poll below and stay tuned for possible updates on casting news for The Crown's final seasons.

The Crown, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, November 15, Netflix