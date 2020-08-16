'The Crown' Casts Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana for Seasons 5 & 6

Meaghan Darwish
The Crown is continuing its casting streak as Netflix unveiled Elizabeth Debicki will portray Princess Diana in Seasons 5 and 6.

The actress joins a hefty cast for the The Crown's final two seasons as she'll deliver her best Lady Di alongside newly announced Prince Philip actor Jonathan Pryce. The Queen and her sister Princess Margaret will be portrayed by Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville.

Upon the news of Debicki's casting, the following statement from the actress was released by the show's social media account:

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

While viewers have yet to see Diana enter the story in Netflix's award-winning historical drama, Debicki isn't the first actress who will take on the role. Emma Corrin will play Diana Spencer in Season 4 of The Crown which is forthcoming.

Debicki is best known for her role in The Night Manager and parts in films such as The Great Gatsby, Everest and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. She appears alongside Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in Christopher Nolan's ambitious and buzzed-about film Tenet which still awaits a release date.

Stay tuned for more casting news about The Crown as it is announced and relive the royal drama by streaming the first three seasons on Netflix now.

The Crown, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Netflix