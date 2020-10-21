'Game of Thrones' Spinoff: Everything We Know About Prequel 'House of the Dragon'

The prequel is taking flight! House of the Dragon, HBO's follow-up to the megahit Game of Thrones, has cast its first actor: Paddy Considine (The Third Day) stars as Viserys Targaryen.

Here's intel on the hugely anticipated series:

It's based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood Set 300 years before the events of Thrones, the tome tells the tale of House Targaryen — yes, Queen Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke, above) dragon-riding ancestors!

The king could be in danger

Wise, peace-loving Viserys Targaryen — not to be confused with his namesake, Dany's cruel brother — is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed his grandfather, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal, a gathering of lords. Viserys is a benevolent and honorable man (shades of Thrones' ill-fated Ned Stark — we're scared for him already!).

Plenty of Thrones vets are involved

Martin cocreated the drama (with Colony's Ryan Condal), which is slated to start filming next year. Directing the pilot is Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed jaw-droppers like the bloody "Battle of the Bastards," where noble Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his Wildling army faced off against evil Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), and "The Long Night," which saw the Army of the Dead fight the allied armies of the living.

Family backstabbing is a given

In Fire & Blood, Viserys' children, Rhaenyra and Aegon II, fight for his throne in a civil war that becomes known as the Dance of Dragons. Let the flames begin!

House of the Dragon, TBA, HBO and HBO Max