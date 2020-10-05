'FBI: Most Wanted' Adds 'Blue Bloods' Amy Carlson & 'Lost's Terry O'Quinn in Season 2

Two actors from well-known dramas are heading to FBI: Most Wanted for Season 2.

Blue Bloods' Amy Carlson and Lost's Terry O'Quinn have both been cast in recurring roles, Deadline reports. Both of their characters have a connection to the Fugitive Task Force leader Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon).

Carlson's veteran bounty hunter Jackie Ward is no stranger to Jess. She's described as "a force of nature, profane, witty, good at her job but plays by her own rules" and "a thorn in the team's side."

Meanwhile, O'Quinn is coming on as Jess's divorced father, Byron LaCroix from New Orleans. "He and Jess have a troubled past," according to his character's description. "Byron has a big personality and a gambling addiction and he shows up at Jess's house with his new, much younger girlfriend in an attempt to try to reconcile with his son." We've already met other members of Jess' family, including his daughter Tali (YaYa Gosselin) and brother-in-law, team member Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand).

In addition to playing Linda Reagan on Blue Bloods, Carlson's previous TV credits include The Society, Fringe, Criminal Minds, and NCIS. Best known as John Locke on Lost, O'Quinn has also recurred on Emergence, Hawaii Five-0, and Castle Rock.

Filming on the second season has already started, and McMahon shared photos from set on October 5. "A big shout out to everyone who made it possible for us to get back to work," he wrote in the caption on Instagram (below). "Great first day!! Love putting on those Jess LaCroix shoes!!"

FBI: Most Wanted follows the Fugitive Task Force, the mobile undercover unit that tracks and captures the criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. It also stars Kellan Lutz (as Kenny Crosby), Roxy Sternberg (as Sheryll Barnes), and Keisha Castle-Hughes (as Hana Gibson).

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 2, Fall, CBS