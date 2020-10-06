'FBI' Begins Filming Season 3: See Missy Peregrym Back on Set (VIDEO)

Missy Peregrym is back on the FBI set, meaning Special Agent Maggie Bell will be on our screens again when Season 3 premieres.

The show's official Twitter account shared a video from Peregrym's onscreen partner, Zeeko Zaki (who plays Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan), from the first day of filming the new season. In it, Zaki shows that Peregrym is with him on the set — and she's making sure they're adhering to the social distancing guidelines in place to ensure their health and safety due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Both have masks, and Peregrym makes sure to stand back when she removes hers to talk.)

"We will be solving crimes strictly from a six feet distance for the rest of the season," Zaki says.

In Season 2, Peregrym's Maggie took an extended undercover assignment (due to the actress' pregnancy and onscreen absence), and we expect to see her back with the team when new episodes premiere. As Maggie had noted to OA, "it could be good for my career," so hopefully we see that play out as well in Season 3.

Alana De La Garza, who joined last season as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, is also celebrating the return to work on social media. "Let's do this," she wrote alongside a photo of FBI gear and a mask.

FBI, Season 3, Fall 2020, CBS