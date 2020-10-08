'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Station 19' Dedicate Seasons to Essential Workers (VIDEO)

Fans tune in every week to watch their favorite fictional heroes of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, and the actors behind those doctors and firefighters are honoring the essential workers who have been recognized during the coronavirus pandemic in the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

ABC has released a new promo for the upcoming crossover to kick off both seasons on November 12, and it features essential workers from across the country. "We all have heroes, people we aspire to be, the ones who fight, who help us to survive," Ellen Pompeo (who plays Dr. Meredith Grey) says in the voiceover. "When it matters, the ones who always show up to save the day. Thank you." Watch the video below.

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 have dedicated their upcoming seasons to these real-life heroes. "This season, our work is dedicated to the healthcare workers who put their lives on the line every day to try to save ours," Krista Vernoff, showrunner and executive producer for both, said. "Wear a mask, save someone else's life."

Pompeo previously shared her own dedication on Instagram on September 8 as she returned to set. "Since we shut down filming [in March], 7,000 healthcare workers have died from Covid. I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to every one of you who by the grace of God is still standing... this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud."

Grey's Anatomy is kicking off its 17th season weeks into the coronavirus pandemic and will be using flashbacks to provide context for what's happened to the characters since the Season 16 finale.

Station 19, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, November 12, 8/7c, ABC

Grey's Anatomy, 2-Hour Season 17 Premiere, Thursday, November 12, 9/8c, ABC