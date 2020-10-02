First Look at 'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Station 19' Premiere Crossover Event (VIDEO)

"I like knowing there are heroes out there," Bailey (Chandra Wilson) says to husband Ben (Jason George) at the beginning of the new trailer for the upcoming Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover kicking off both first responder shows' new seasons.

"It's a war zone, and we're the ones on the front line," firefighter Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) trade off the voiceover. "With all the lives in need, our world is ablaze. What we're up against now is unlike anything that came before.

"At times it seems like there's no end in sight. We won't stop fighting. We won't stop feeling. Because sometimes, we all need saving," they conclude in the preview below, which does include some new footage from the upcoming seasons.

In fact, you can see what the hospital is going to look like as Grey's Anatomy begins its 17th season weeks into the coronavirus pandemic. The doctors are all wearing PPE (personal protecting equipment). As ABC puts it in the tweet with the promo, "What we're up against now is unlike anything that came before."

Will we have to say goodbye to any more doctors or firefighters? We'll have to wait and see.

Station 19, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, November 12, 8/7c, ABC

Grey's Anatomy, 2-Hour Season 17 Premiere, Thursday, November 12, 9/8c, ABC