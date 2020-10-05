When Will 'One Day at a Time' Air on CBS? Details on the Delayed Premiere

One Day at a Time's network television debut has been slightly delayed.

The fourth season of Pop and Sony Pictures Television's comedy was set to premiere on Monday, October 5, but due to a change to the NFL's schedule (from Sunday), it has been pushed to Monday, October 12, with back-to-back episodes between Big Brother and Manhunt: Deadly Games.

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs game will now be broadcast nationally on October 5, at 7/6c. (The game was rescheduled after members of both teams tested positive for coronavirus.) Big Brother will air following the game (at approximately 10/9c).

One Day at a Time, which follows three generations of a Cuban-American family in Los Angeles, is part of the fall schedule CBS has put together as its usual lineup begins production on new seasons of episodes.

The network is also airing Manhunt: Deadly Games from Spectrum Originals and the first season of the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery. CBS' regular scripted dramas and comedies are expected to begin premiering in November.

One Day at a Time, Network Television Premiere, Monday, October 12, 9/8c, CBS